Oil marketing companies raise ATF prices by nearly 3% to Rs 65,908 per kl in Delhi

Oil marketing companies including Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd on June 16 raised the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by 1,789.87 rupees per kl, or 2.8%, to 65,908.28 rupees per kl in Delhi, according to information available on the website of the country's largest fuel retailer.

ATF rates vary at different airports because of differential local taxes.

Similar revisions came into effect in other metros. Jet fuel is now priced at 64,068.65 rupees per kl in Mumbai, 70,005.86 rupees in Kolkata and 67,519.93 rupees in Chennai.

Since mid-March 2020, Oil marketing companies have been revising the price of jet fuel every 15 days. Earlier, jet fuel prices used to be revised once a month.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

Jet fuel accounts for over 40% of Indian airlines' operating expenses.