Now you can sign in to your Google account without using a password

Google said passkeys are both easier to use and more secure than passwords.

Google has taken a significant step towards a passwordless future by introducing passkeys as a new cryptographic keys solution for its Google accounts on all major platforms. The company has partnered with the FIDO Alliance to provide a safer and more convenient alternative to traditional passwords and two-factor authentication (2FA) methods, such as SMS verification.

Passkeys can be used to replace passwords and other sign-in systems by providing a local PIN or a device's own biometric authentication, such as fingerprint or Face ID. The biometric data is not shared with Google or any third party, and passkeys only exist on users' devices. This provides greater security and protection since there is no password that can be stolen in a phishing attack.

Google users can switch to passkeys and ditch their passwords and 2FA codes entirely when signing in. The passkeys for Google accounts are stored on any compatible hardware, such as iPhones running iOS 16 and Android devices running Android 9. Users can share passkeys to other devices from the OS using services like iCloud or password managers like Dashlane and 1Password.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the feature on his Twitter account with a link to a blog post.

“We've started rolling out support for passkeys that let users sign in to our products with a fingerprint, a face scan or a screen lock PIN. Starting today, this will be available as an option for Google Account users,” he wrote.

“Passkeys are a new way to sign in to apps and websites. They’re both easier to use and more secure than passwords, so users no longer need to rely on the names of pets, birthdays or the infamous “password123.” Instead, passkeys let users sign in to apps and sites the same way they unlock their devices: with a fingerprint, a face scan or a screen lock PIN. And, unlike passwords, passkeys are resistant to online attacks like phishing, making them more secure than things like SMS one-time codes,” the blog that Pichai shared says describing passkeys.

Andrew Shikiar, executive director of FIDO Alliance, said, "I also think that this implementation will serve as a great example for other service providers and stands to be a tipping point for the accelerated adoption of passkeys." Google's announcement is expected to increase the adoption of passkeys due to the size of Google and the broad implementation that enables any Google account holder to use passkeys.

Google accounts will continue supporting existing login methods like passwords for the foreseeable future. However, it seems Google is planning to eventually transition entirely to passkeys by encouraging users to make the switch now and writing in its blog that it would scrutinize other sign-in methods "as passkeys gain broader support and familiarity."

Google's announcement follows smaller passkey implementations by the company. In December last year, Google's Chrome browser gained passkey support, but passkey-supported sites and services are still relatively rare. 1Password has a page indicating which sites and services support passkeys, and hopefully, the authentication tech will be more rapidly adopted now that companies like Google are more fully embracing a passwordless future.