Google employees share memes on CEO Sundar Pichai’s $226 million paycheque amid layoffs

Google CEO Sundar Pichai earned $226 million in 2022

Google workers are unhappy about their CEO’s hefty paycheque even as rank-and-file employees learn to live with the company’s several cost-cutting measures. Workers have criticised Google CEO Sundar Pichai for not taking a pay cut even in the midst of mass layoffs and a reduction in employee perks.

Pichai’s annual compensation soared to about $226 million in 2022, more than 800 times the median employee's pay, the company said in a securities filing last month. The pay disparity comes at a time when Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has been cutting jobs globally, The Mountain View, California-based company announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world in January, equivalent to 6% of its global workforce.

In the weeks since Pichai’s total compensation was revealed, Google employees have taken to the company’s internal platforms to grumble about the pay disparity. These posts, seen by CNBC, include memes comparing Pichai to Apple CEO Tim Cook, who took a 40% pay cut in his target total compensation last year.

Employees also complained about Sundar Pichai taking a pay raise even as the company cut costs – in an internal memo sent in March, Google CFO Ruth Porat informed staff that the company would be reducing several perks as part of its cost-cutting drive. These measures included cuts in employee laptops replacements, reduction or shutting down of micro kitchens and fewer fitness classes.

“Ruth’s cost savings applied to everyone… except our hardworking VPS and CEO,” read one post on an internal Google employees forum.

“Sundar accepting $226 million while laying off 12k Googlers, cutting perks, and destroying morale and culture,” another meme declared.

