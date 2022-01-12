MARKET NEWS

On National Youth Day, Anand Mahindra becomes a 'backbencher' much to Twitter's delight

Encouraged by the interaction, when Twitter users asked him what his favourite subjects in school and college were, Mahindra said it was...

Ankita Sengupta
January 12, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
Anand Mahindra shared this photo on Twitter to mark National Youth Day and to emphasise on cultivating youthful thinking.

To mark National Youth Day on Wednesday, Mahindra Group Chairperson Anand Mahindra shared a motivational message on Twitter. He stressed on the importance of having a "youthful outlook to the world", but what got Twitter's attention was the photo Mahindra had shared with the post.


It featured the industrialist sitting in a classroom with young students, but as Twitter pointed out, Mahindra had chosen to take the last bench in the class, leading to people calling him a "backbencher".

Close

Mahindra, however, took things in his stride and commented, "Backbenchers always have the widest possible view of the class—and the Universe!"

Read more: Anand Mahindra tweets about 'daring mountain roads of India', Twitter offers him a ride

The interaction encouraged more people to ask questions and the industrialist obliged.

When Twitter users @SachinChanda6 and @Krishna92471917 asked him what his favourite subjects in school and college were, Mahindra said it was History. "And for those who will retort that they don’t like living in the past, I say that you can’t invent the future without learning lessons from the past," he added.

Elaborating further, Mahindra said, "If you’re hungry to learn, no subject is uninteresting. I would not enjoy a subject only if the teacher was uninspiring or unenthusiastic. There is hence an enormous responsibility upon teachers. As a society, we need to encourage them far more."

Read more: Anand Mahindra sums up 'Deltacron' as Covid 'jugaad and jugalbandhi'

 
Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Mahindra group #National Youth Day
first published: Jan 12, 2022 02:15 pm

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

