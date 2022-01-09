MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Anand Mahindra tweets about 'daring mountain roads of India', Twitter offers him a ride

The exchange between industrialist Anand Mahindra and former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim prompted other Twitter users to join in. While some shared their experience of driving on the Kolli Hills Road, others offered the chairman of Mahindra Group a ride.

Ankita Sengupta
January 09, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST


Expressing wonder at Tamil Nadu's Kolli Hills Road, Anand Mahindra told former Norwegian diplomat and politician Erik Solheim, "You keep showing me how little I know about my own country! This is just phenomenal."


When former Norwegian diplomat, politician Erik Solheim put up a post on Twitter about a road in Tamil Nadu which he considered to be "one of the most daring mountain roads of India", industrialist Anand Mahindra responded to it with wonder and declared that he could only trust his company-made Thar to take him on it.

What followed what a delightful exchange between Twitter users and Mahindra with a few people even offering the chairman of the Mahindra Group a ride.

It all started when Solheim shared a photo of Kolli Hills Road in Namakkal Tamil Nadu, stating that with 70 continuous hairpin bends, it was one of the most daring mountain roads of India.

Retweeting it, Mahindra declared, "I want to find out who built this road and then I will only trust my Thar to take me on it!"

The exchange had Twitter amused.

Akshit Soni asked, "Sir do you drive cars other than Mahindra?" Another Twitter user Karan, who goes by the handle @karan_4real commented, "I live nearby @anandmahindra. I'll give you a lift in my Thar in case you need."

Most of the other Twitter users either shared their thoughts about driving on the Kolli Hills Road or expressed their amazement at "Incredible India".





Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Erik Solheim #Mahindra group #Namakkal #Nolli Hills Road #Tamil Nadu #Thar
first published: Jan 9, 2022 07:15 pm

