Anand Mahindra tweets about 'daring mountain roads of India', Twitter offers him a ride

Expressing wonder at Tamil Nadu's Kolli Hills Road, Anand Mahindra told former Norwegian diplomat and politician Erik Solheim, "You keep showing me how little I know about my own country! This is just phenomenal."

When former Norwegian diplomat, politician Erik Solheim put up a post on Twitter about a road in Tamil Nadu which he considered to be "one of the most daring mountain roads of India", industrialist Anand Mahindra responded to it with wonder and declared that he could only trust his company-made Thar to take him on it.

What followed what a delightful exchange between Twitter users and Mahindra with a few people even offering the chairman of the Mahindra Group a ride.

It all started when Solheim shared a photo of Kolli Hills Road in Namakkal Tamil Nadu, stating that with 70 continuous hairpin bends, it was one of the most daring mountain roads of India.

Retweeting it, Mahindra declared, "I want to find out who built this road and then I will only trust my Thar to take me on it!"



The exchange had Twitter amused.

Akshit Soni asked, "Sir do you drive cars other than Mahindra?" Another Twitter user Karan, who goes by the handle @karan_4real commented, "I live nearby @anandmahindra. I'll give you a lift in my Thar in case you need."



I have driven my Thar (2015 model) on this. Climbs like it was born for this. Climb was effortless. I have climbed Kalhatti ghat section to Ooty in Thar which is much more steeper. Again, the Thar loves the curves and the climb...

Most of the other Twitter users either shared their thoughts about driving on the Kolli Hills Road or expressed their amazement at "Incredible India".



Dear Sir , it's every bikers dream ride. Uphill you find this beautiful falls. Aagayagangai ( Aakashganga ) of south. #KolliHills #tamilnadu





Driving there is Quite a Task. Even Very Experienced suffer a little at times and most first time Travellers endup with Headaches.

Driving there is Quite a Task. Even Very Experienced suffer a little at times and most first time Travellers endup with Headaches.

The Place as in Is a Wonderful Prestine Locale.



Kolli Malai or 'the mountains of death'. Riding through these hairpin bends is an exhilarating experience.Up to around 25th hairpin bend,road is great.D road is a ghat road:These roads are remarkable feats of engineering & most date back to British times.


