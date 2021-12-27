Can M&M’s energised auto segment drive margins as tractor growth peaks?

Mahindra Bolero Neo | Mahindra & Mahindra launched its seven-seater Bolero Neo in India at a starting price of Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom). It features standard dual airbags, an anti-lock braking systems (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD), cornering brake control (CBC) and an ISO-fix child seat. The Bolero Neo is essentially a facelift for the TUV300. It comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and offers six color options: Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, and Napoli Black. (Image: auto.mahindra.com)

There has been considerable excitement in Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's (M&M) automotive division in the last few months. Apart from a battery of new vehicle launches planned, the firm has upped its ante in sports utility vehicles (SUVs)- a segment that continues to lure customers. Its refreshed XUV range and Thar are part of its game plan to reclaim lost ground in the segment. However, the year ahead could unfold into a bitter-sweet one for the auto giant. M&M’s overall profitability faces near-term...