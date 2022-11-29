'The Kashmir Files' controversy: Nadav Lapid's remarks has 'nothing to do' IFFI jury, says panel member

The IFFI 2022 jury distanced itself from Nadav Lapid's remarks on "The Kashmir Files". (Image credit: @sudiptoSENtlm/Twitter)

The comment about the film “The Kashmir Files” by Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid was “completely his personal opinion” and has “nothing to do” with the board, said the jury of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) amid the snowballing controversy over the filmmaker’s remarks.

Nadav Lapid, the jury head of the International Film Festival of India, is in the centre of a row after he described the film as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

“As juror, we are assigned to judge the technical, aesthetic quality and socio-cultural relevance of a film. We don’t indulge in any kind of political comments on any film and if it is done, it is completely in personal capacity – nothing to do with esteemed jury board,” the jury said in a statement which was shared on Twitter by Sudipto Sen, the only Indian member of the panel.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival,” Lapid said on Monday, in his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022.

"I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life.”

Amid backlash on the internet, the Israeli envoy to India slammed his compatriot, saying Nadav Lapid had abused India’s invitation to chair the jury of the IFFI.

“In Indian culture they say that a guest is like God. You have abused in the worst way the Indian invitation to chair the panel of judges at @IFFIGoa as well as the trust, respect and warm hospitality they have bestowed on you,” tweeted ambassador Naor Gilon.

“Our Indian friends brought @lioraz and @issacharoff from @FaudaOfficial in order to celebrate the love in #India towards #Fauda and #Israel. I suspect that this is maybe also one of the reasons they invited you as an Israeli and me as the ambassador of Israel,” he added, referring to Fauda, a popular Israeli television series.