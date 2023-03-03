'Mysterious crispy pretzel shaped fried waffles': Guess the sweet from this restaurant description

Jalebi can be eaten on its own as a dessert or snack, or it can be served with yogurt or rabri. (Representational)

Jalebi is one of the most favourite sweets in the Indian subcontinent and is savoured by sweet lovers in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. It is made by deep-frying a wheat flour batter into a pretzel or spiral shape, which is then soaked in a sugar syrup. The sugar syrup makes it sweet and gives it a sticky texture.

Booker-winning novel translator Daisy Rockwell shared a Pakistani restaurant’s menu on Twitter in what she said was the “ultimate description of jalebi”.

“Mysterious crispy pretzel shaped fried waffles soaked in rose water syrup,” read the description on the menu along with a long list of other delectable desserts.



Friends, @microMAF and I have just come across the ultimate description of jalebi! pic.twitter.com/YXgSPYmRFP — Daisy Rockwell (@shreedaisy) February 28, 2023

Gulab Jamun, Firni, Halwa, Dahi ki Kheer, Fruity Kulfi, Shahi Tukra found a spot in the restaurant’s menu.

“You deserve all the mysterious crispy pretzels,” commented a user.

“I love that they call them mysterious. I am intrigued by this description,” another commented to which Rockwell said: “Yes, in fact, I’m now kicking myself that we didn’t order them.”

“Let me hasten to add that this menu was found in a renowned south Asian city,” Rockwell added in one of the comments.

Jalebi can be eaten on its own as a dessert or snack, or it can be served with yogurt or rabri (a sweetened condensed milk dish). Jalebi is often made during festivals and special occasions, and it is a beloved treat in many parts of South Asia.

Rockwell’s translation of Geetanjali Shree’s Tomb of Sand (2021) won the International Booker Prize.