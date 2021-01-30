MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Myntra to revise its logo following a police complaint calling it 'offensive' towards women

Naaz Patel of NGO Avesta Foundation in December 2020, filed a complaint demanding a change in the logo of Myntra and appropriate action against the fashion e-retailer.

Moneycontrol News
January 30, 2021 / 06:11 PM IST
Myntra (Image: Company website)

Myntra (Image: Company website)

E-commerce firm Myntra has decided to revise its logo after an NGO worker filed a complaint with the Mumbai Cyber police alleging it to be offensive towards women.

Naaz Patel of NGO Avesta Foundation in December 2020, filed a complaint demanding a change in the logo of Myntra and appropriate action against the fashion e-retailer.

"We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women. Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month's time," said DCP Rashmi Karandikar, Cyber Crime Department of Mumbai police, reported India Today.

Myntra reportedly agreed to revise the logo on their website, app as well as on all packaging material and has already issued printing orders for packaging material with the new logo.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Myntra #Myntra logo #NGO worker
first published: Jan 30, 2021 06:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.