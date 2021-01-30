Myntra to revise its logo following a police complaint calling it 'offensive' towards women

Myntra (Image: Company website)

E-commerce firm Myntra has decided to revise its logo after an NGO worker filed a complaint with the Mumbai Cyber police alleging it to be offensive towards women.

Naaz Patel of NGO Avesta Foundation in December 2020, filed a complaint demanding a change in the logo of Myntra and appropriate action against the fashion e-retailer.

"We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women. Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month's time," said DCP Rashmi Karandikar, Cyber Crime Department of Mumbai police, reported India Today.

Myntra reportedly agreed to revise the logo on their website, app as well as on all packaging material and has already issued printing orders for packaging material with the new logo.