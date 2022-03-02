'Multiple personality disorder': Elon Musk's comeback to man who asked about his Twitter controls

Meanwhile, the jury is still out whether Elon Musk meant having multiple personality disorder in humour or was serious about it.



Ford is investing $11B to build electric vehicles—creating 11,000 jobs across the country.

GM is making the largest investment in its history—$7B to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan. March 2, 2022

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday shared a few figures on automobile companies that have been investing in the country's economy and creating jobs. While Biden mentioned Ford and General Motors (GM), he left out Tesla and its CEO was not impressed.

Elon Musk responded to Biden's tweet stating how Tesla has invested more than double the amount of money of Ford and GM combined and created over 50,000 jobs. Musk then added that the details were meant for the person handling Biden's Twitter handle.

While Biden's tweet received over 18,000 likes and was retweeted about 2,500 times, Musk's response received close to 1.3 lakh likes and was retweeted more than 21,000 times.

This also prompted a Twitter user to ask the Tesla CEO if he controls his own account, to which Musk responded: "Well, I do have multiple personality disorder, but they’re all technically in the same head."



Well, I do have multiple personality disorder, but they’re all technically in the same head — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2022

Elon Musk is known to be very active on the social media platform. From putting up updates of his daily life to responding to Ukraine's plea and activating his satellite broadband service Starlink to help the besieged country and even standing up to Russian space chief's dire warning of the International Space Station crashing on to Earth, Musk has handled it all using the micro-blogging site.

Meanwhile, the jury is still out whether Musk meant having multiple personality disorder in humour or was serious about it. It might just take another tweet from the billionaire businessman to clear the air.