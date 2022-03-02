English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Multiple personality disorder': Elon Musk's comeback to man who asked about his Twitter controls

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk was not impressed when US President Joe Biden mentioned Ford and GM's contribution to the country's economy, but left out Tesla.

    Ankita Sengupta
    March 02, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
    Meanwhile, the jury is still out whether Elon Musk meant having multiple personality disorder in humour or was serious about it.

    Meanwhile, the jury is still out whether Elon Musk meant having multiple personality disorder in humour or was serious about it.


    US President Joe Biden on Wednesday shared a few figures on automobile companies that have been investing in the country's economy and creating jobs. While Biden mentioned Ford and General Motors (GM), he left out Tesla and its CEO was not impressed.

    Elon Musk responded to Biden's tweet stating how Tesla has invested more than double the amount of money of Ford and GM combined and created over 50,000 jobs. Musk then added that the details were meant for the person handling Biden's Twitter handle.

    While Biden's tweet received over 18,000 likes and was retweeted about 2,500 times, Musk's response received close to 1.3 lakh likes and was retweeted more than 21,000 times.

    Close

    Related stories

    This also prompted a Twitter user to ask the Tesla CEO if he controls his own account, to which Musk responded: "Well, I do have multiple personality disorder, but they’re all technically in the same head."

    Elon Musk is known to be very active on the social media platform. From putting up updates of his daily life to responding to Ukraine's plea and activating his satellite broadband service Starlink to help the besieged country and even standing up to Russian space chief's dire warning of the International Space Station crashing on to Earth, Musk has handled it all using the micro-blogging site.

    Meanwhile, the jury is still out whether Musk meant having multiple personality disorder in humour or was serious about it. It might just take another tweet from the billionaire businessman to clear the air.
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Ford #General Motors #Joe Biden #Tesla
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 12:52 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.