Elon Musk activates Starlink internet service in Ukraine after plea from Kyiv official

Elon Musk's decision to provide Starlink services in Ukraine is being lauded by the internet.

Elon Musk said on Saturday his company SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service had been activated in Ukraine, after the country's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov pleaded him to provide satellite-based communications to help resist Russia’s invasion.



Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route.

"Starlink service is now active in Ukraine," Musk tweeted, adding "more terminals en route."

Musk responded around 10 hours after Fedorov tweeted to him: "While you try to colonize Mars -- Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space -- Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations."

He also called on the billionaire "to address sane Russians to stand" against their government's invasion.



Starlink terminals are coming to Ukraine! Thank you @elonmusk, thank you everyone, who supported Ukraine! pic.twitter.com/xHDYHunhsW

Fedorov later thanked Elon Musk and Ukraine's ambassador to USA Oksana Markarova for swift decisions that allowed us to activate the Starlink in Ukraine.



Special thanks to in the USA @OMarkarova for swift decisions related to authorization and certification that allowed us to activate the Starlink in Ukraine. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022



Ukraine has seen a "series of significant disruptions to internet service" since Russia launched military operations in the country on Thursday and Starlink operates a constellation of more than 2,000 satellites that aim to provide internet access across the planet.



TRANSLATION - "Ukraine people have access to the fastest satellite internet system ever created. Russia can not disable the Ukrainian internet access fully without cyber attacking foreign data centers."

The internet has been lauding Musk's decision to help Ukraine.



Putin definitely will not like this. What a crazy time to be alive. Seriously, stop and think about it. No oligarch or king or emperor in history could be usurped like this. Unblocked Starlink for Russia wide next! https://t.co/AK3j7TJI7Z

Starlink internet accounts for 145,000 users in 25 countries. According to Musk, the laser satellite links ensure smooth operation and reliable internet coverage. It also enables the satellites to operate without sending data back to a ground station. Instead, the data is beamed between the satellites using laser links, enabling faster transfer speeds.

Starlink is one of the many companies launching small satellites to provide broadband internet services, especially to areas where the terrestrial network is hard to set up.