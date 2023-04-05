‘I’m a multi-millionaire, I hide wealth from my family’: Viral Reddit post

The multi-millionaire added that his family members would inform others that he would take care of them. (Representational Photo).

A multi-millionaire has revealed that he hides his wealth from his family and rents a home when they come visiting him. In a Reddit post titled "True Off My Chest", the man stated that the thought behind eventually hiding his earnings from his family started when he first called his mother after he got a job.

"It all started when I went to study abroad and after graduating I landed a job. The first thing I did after getting accepted was call my mom.

"The first thing she asked was "how much are they paying you?" I should've known then but I was too young I don’t blame myself. I told her my salary… Now my salary for that country was below average.

"I would barely afford to live decently and save pennies. But when you convert it to my home country’s currency it’s a lot. My parents automatically thought I was now "rich" and their behavior changed. Looking back at it they didn't care much about me, they just wanted a free vacation and made me their tour guide/ATM/etc," he wrote in the thread.

The multi-millionaire added that his family members would inform others that he would take care of them.

"They started telling other family members that they should visit me and that I'll take care of them. When I visit back home, they'd expect me to bring them lots of gifts and pay every time we went out. They even started telling me that I should contribute and pay for my siblings' Uni tuitions," he said.

The behavioral patterns from his family members indicated to the man that he needed to take a few steps. As a result, he started to ignore them.

"I slowly started realizing how toxic these people were and that I should draw some boundaries. So I slowly stopped calling/texting, I stopped updating them about my life, etc. I decided they didn't deserve to know me," he said.

At the onset of the pandemic, the man started his own business and as it grew, he quit his job and lied to his family he had lost his job and was struggling, financially. As a result, his family stopped reaching out to him.

"Fast forward today, I am so blessed and grateful to be financially at ease. To protect myself, I told my family I found a job but it doesn't pay much and the cost of living is high. Now when they visit, they pay for their own flights, and they don't go out much lol," he said.

Additionally, the multi-millionaire also rented an apartment to trick his family, despite having a penthouse. Several readers commented on the thread with the reactions to the thread generating mixed responses.

"Long as you’re happy bro! Congrats for making things happen on your own, you deserve it! People tend to wanna be around more when it’s beneficial for them," said another user.

"Seriously. This isn't a family problem, this is a stand up for yourself and your boundaries problem. The family possibly isn't intrusive, the family may just tried to take some casual, understandable liberties and they they weren't told no, the impositions just grew over time," said another user.

