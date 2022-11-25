Chinese restaurant tycoon turns street vendor to pay off millions of dollars in debt

(Image credit: Screengrab from YouTube video)

A millionaire Chinese restaurant owner, who lost his fortune because of a new venture, has taken to selling food on streets to pay off his debt, according to a South China Morning Post report.

Tang Jian, 52, was the owner of several eateries by the age of 36. In 2005, he ventured into landscape engineering -- a move that resulted in heavy losses.



From millionaire to street vendor: bankrupt Chinese restaurant chain boss sells sausages to repay US$6.4 million debt

He sold off his homes, cars and restaurants but was still left with a debt of 46 million yuan ($6.4 million, approximately).

Tang then decided to set up a sausage stall in Hangzhou city, Qianjiang Evening News reported. He believes that he will eventually clear his debt but is not sure how long it would take.

“Each of us lives a challenging life and encounters many difficulties, but we must hold on to a spirit of never being defeated," he was quoted as saying by South China Morning Post.

Tang hopes to inspire people going through tough times to find strength. He said one must learn to face difficulties and keep moving ahead with courage.

The entrepreneur added the humans are born with nothing and must not be afraid to start over again.

Tang's message has made him popular on social media, with some praising his bravery and sense of responsibility.