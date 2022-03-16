Ms Marvel, Marvel's first Muslim superhero, is a teen from with South Asian roots

Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan in "Ms Marvel". (Image credit: @MarvelStudios/Twitter)

Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest addition is not only a teenage girl superhero, she is a muslim with South Asian roots.

Kamala Khan is an awkward teenager, struggling to fit in, who often escapes into what her teachers, peers and parents call "the fantasy world". She is obsessed with the Avengers, admires installations of Captain Marvel and even dons a similar costume before being reminded by possibly her mother: "That is not who you are."

But Khan proves everyone wrong when she does get superpowers right before she realises that the brown girl from Jersey City is a superhero.

The studio also released the first trailer for the series fronted by newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

Ms. Marvel is scheduled to premiere on June 8, and will consist of six episodes. It will be part of Phase Four of the MCU. The series will serve as set-up for the film The Marvels (2023), in which Pakistani-Canadian actor Vellani will reprise her role as Khan along with additional cast members from the series.

It was reported earlier that Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan would also be a part of Ms. Marvel. But while Akhtar is yet to reveal the details, Fawad had earlier told Film Companion, “It was good fun. The cast and the people that I worked with but I’m sorry I can’t say anything more than that.”