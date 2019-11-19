Moto Razr vs Galaxy Fold: Who wins the foldable smartphone battle?

Motorola recently launched a new and improved version of its classic Moto Razr. The Razr packs in a ton of innovation to offer a new clamshell folding design. However, the Razr is not the only foldable phone available in the market. While Huawei’s Mate X is only restricted to Chinese markets, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold as been in the spotlight for quite a while.

The Galaxy Fold has made a significant impact (In terms of innovation) on the smartphone market, since its recent relaunch. But how does it fare against the Moto Razr; let’s find out.

Specs Galaxy Fold Moto Razr Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Display 7.3 inches Foldable Dynamic AMOLED (Unfolded) / 4.6-inch Super AMOLED (Folded) 6.2-inch Foldable P-OLED (Unfolded) / 2.7-inch G-OLED display (Folded) Memory 12GB RAM / 512GB Storage 6GB RAM / 128GB Storage Rear Camera 12 MP, f/1.5 (Main) + 12 MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) 16 MP, f/1.7 Front Camera 10 MP, f/2.2 + 8 MP, f/1.9 + 10 MP, f/2.2 5 MP, f/2.0 Battery 4380 mAh battery (15W Fast-charging) 2510 mAh battery (15W Fast-charging) Software Android 9.0 (Pie), One UI Android 9.0 (Pie) Price Rs 1,64,999 $1,499 (Approx. Rs 1,07,000)

Design

When it comes to design, we think the Moto Razr has the edge over the Galaxy Fold. However, there is more to design than just appeal. The Galaxy Fold aims to deliver a balance between a tablet and a smartphone, while the Moto Razr was designed to create that nostalgic 'wow' factor that made the first Razr a groundbreaking success.

In terms of which manufacturer does a better job of accomplishing its objective; we’d have to say Motorola. While the Galaxy Fold is impressive, its 4.6-inch cover display is too small to use as a smartphone when the device is folded. Motorola, on the other hand, accomplishes everything it set out for, the new Razr is a spitting image of its predecessor from yesteryear.

Display

When unfolded the Moto Razr is no different from a regular smartphone with its 6.2-inch P-OLED with an 876 x 2142 pixels resolution and 373 ppi density. The second 2.7-inch G-OLED display with a 600 x 800 pixels resolution can be utilised when the phone is folded, which is quite brilliant when you consider dropping this phone in your pocket will take up half the space of a regular smartphone.

The Galaxy Fold is more-or-less like a phablet. When unfolded the device packs a 7.3-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 1536 x 2152 pixels resolution and 362 ppi. The 4.6-inch Super AMOLED display has a 720 x 1680 pixels resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the Razr, the Fold will likely take up all the space in your pocket. More importantly, though, only the Galaxy Fold gets HDR10+ support.

Deciding, which is the better display for you, depends entirely on your use case. However, when discussing foldable smartphone display, the main factor you want to look out for is ‘crease’. It is inevitable when using soft plastic screens. But because the Razr bends vertically, you get short horizontal crease, which is only as wide as the phone itself – 2.8-inches. The horizontal folding design on the Galaxy Fold spells bad news as the vertical crease extends for 6.3-inches. The crease on the Razr is much-less noticeable than that on the Galaxy Fold. Additionally, Motorola also claims that its hard-plastic coat on top of the electronic elements is sturdier than the Galaxy Fold’s.

Performance

On the performance front, the Galaxy Fold undoubtedly has the edge. The flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC on the Fold will offer double the horsepower than the Snapdragon 710 chipset on the Moto Razr. Additionally, the Galaxy Fold also gets 12GB RAM, double that on the Razr, while Samsung’s UFS 3.0 storage standard also delivers faster read/write speeds.

Cameras

In terms of optics, the Galaxy Fold has a clear upper hand with six cameras over the Razr’s two. Samsung’s foldable smartphone features a primary sensor, an ultrawide lens and a telephoto shooter, and let’s not forget those additional three front-facing cameras. The Moto Razr, on the other hand, only gets one primary camera sensor and another 5-megapixel lens when the Razr flips open, but that’s mainly for video calls when the phone is unfolded. When folded, the Razr’s primary camera doubles as a selfie shooter.

Even if the Razr’s 16-megapixel primary sensor is better than the 12-megapixel main camera on the Fold, and that is one big if, the sheer number of cameras on the Fold offers excellent room for flexibility.

Battery

The battery capacity on the Galaxy Fold is much higher than that of the Razr. However, the Fold has two screens and when used in tablet mode that the second screen has an entire inch on the Moto Razr, not to mention the higher resolution. But even then, a 2,510 mAh battery on the Razr is far too less for a smartphone, especially one with two screens. And, while both devices offer 15W fast-charging, only the Fold supports 15W wireless fast-charging and 9W reverse wireless charging. Additionally, the 7nm Snapdragon 855 SoC offers better battery management and power efficiency than the 10nm Snapdragon 710 chipset on the Razr.

Verdict