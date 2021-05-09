Mothers Day 2021: Why do we celebrate this day and what's so special about it?

Mothers Day in India will be celebrated on May 9, 2021.

A single day can never be enough to celebrate that one person who painstakingly bought you into this world and strived to her best to give you the life you deserve. Mothers truly are one of the best gifts to mankind and being a mother can be a very thankless job, at times. More often than not, mothers are always expected to put their child's need above theirs and they very selflessly do so as well.

So, yes, while one day can never be enough to thank mothers all around the world, Mothers Day can be used as an opportunity to remind them how special and loved they are. Most importantly, we can use this day to give mothers all the time for some self-love and pampering, which they definitely miss out on, whilst running around taking care of everyone else's needs.

But how did this day come to exist?

The Mother’s Day celebration can be traced back to the early 20th century in the US. It is believed that the US celebrated the first Mother’s Day. In the US, a woman named Anna Jarvis organised a memorial in memory of her mother after she died in 1905. Three years after her mother’s death, Jarvis organised a memorial ceremony at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia, to honour her mother and all mothers. Thus, the celebration of Mother’s Day began to recognise their efforts and value in our lives.

Mother’s Day officially came into existence after former US President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation in 1914, declaring the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday.

In ancient times, Mother's Day was also celebrated by the Greeks and the Romans by worshipping Goddess Rhea and Cybelle.

When do we usually celebrate Mother's Day?

This day is celebrated on different dates in various countries. Mother's Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of March in the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday in the UK.

The day is observed on February 2 in Greece whereas many Arab countries celebrate it on March 21. Most other countries including India will, however, celebrate Mother's Day day on May 9.

So amidst this raging coronavirus pandemic, wherein mothers have taken the extra load of work, take out time to make her feel extra special and loved!