Mizoram man, born before Independence, goes back to school: ‘Age will not deter me’

A 78-year-old Mizoram man has enrolled himself in Class 9 (Representational image)

For Mizoram native Lalringthara, age is just a number. Every morning, the 78-year-old walks 3 km to the nearest school in his village of New Hruaikawn, where he is enrolled in the 9th grade. It was his desire to complete his education and learn English that motivated him to return to school.

Born in pre-Independence India in the year 1945, Lalringthara lost his father at a young age and began to help his mother in the fields. Circumstances and financial constraints forced him to give up his education at a young age.

Till Class 2, Lalringthara studied at a school in Khuangleng village of Champhai district in Mizoram – albeit with constant breaks. Then his mother moved to New Hruaikawn village and he was forced to give up school.

It was only three years later that his mother was able to enrol him in Class 5 – but his new stint at school was also short-lived. Lalringthara was placed under the care of distant relatives who did not place too much importance on education. Instead, he was forced to make a living working in paddy fields.

Despite these interruptions, he managed to learn the Mizo language and currently serves as a chowkidar in a church.

Lalringthara went to the local Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan High School in April to enrol himself in Class 8. Officials at the school, surprised to see a 78-year-old man, enrolled him in Class 9 and even gave him a uniform and books. Now, the septuagenarian travels to school every day.

“Age will not deter me from pursuing knowledge,” he says.

Officials say that his desire to learn English and perform simple tasks like writing letters and applications in English made him return to school.