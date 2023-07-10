English
    Miss Netherlands 2023: Transgender model makes historic win. Meet Rikkie Valerie Kolle

    Miss Netherlands 2023: Rikkie Valerie Kolle is the second transgender person who will participate in the Miss Universe pageant.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 10, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST
    Rikkie Valerie Instagram

    Miss Netherlands 2023: Rikkie Valerie is of Moluccan and Dutch descent. (Image credit: missnederland/Instagram)

    Rikkie Valerie Kolle, a transgender model, won the title of Miss Netherlands 2023. The finale of the beauty pagent was held on Sunday.

    “Making my community proud and showing it can be done,” she wrote on Instagram after being declared the winner of the title.

    “And yes, I’m trans and I want to share my story but I’m also Rikkie and that’s what matters to me. Did this on my own and loved every moment of it.”

    Rikkie Valerie Kolle, 22, will represent the Netherlands at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador.

    The Dutch-Moluccan model and actor is the second transgender person who will participate in the Miss Universe pageant. Angela Ponce had represented Spain at the content in 2018.

