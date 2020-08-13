Milan Fashion Week | What may change as luxury fashion brands return to runway in September

After months of presenting and launching collections online through digital platforms amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses are finally planning to get back to business next month. But as luxury fashion brands like Versace, Prada, Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Fendi, among others, plan their return to the ramp in September for the Milan Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2021, much will be changed.

For one, the number of people invited to the collection previews of luxury brands will have to be downsized considerably, meaning, only the crème de la crème will be privy to the runway razzmatazz.

Also, due to the continued threat of COVID-19 spread, several protocols will have to be followed strictly, including social distancing, compulsory usage of face masks, as well as some travel restrictions.

The calendar for the Milan Fashion Week, to be held between September 23-28 this year, was released on August 12. This time, the fashion event will see around 28 fashion houses staging live shows while several others will participate digitally.

Among some notable fashion houses that have decided to give the event a miss this time are Gucci, Jil Sander, and Bottega Veneta.

