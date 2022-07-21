Microsoft Teams goes down and up pop celebratory memes from folks at work

One of the memes doing rounds on social media. (Image credit: @sandybitspilani/Twitter)

Microsoft Teams was back up for most users, the company said on Thursday, after an hours-long outage that disrupted the chat application for tens of thousands of customers globally.

The company cited a disruption on a recent software update that "contained a broken connection to an internal storage service".

"We're addressing any residual impact related to this event. Additionally, we are monitoring for any signs of failure until we're confident that all functions of the service are fully recovered," the company said on its website.



We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718.

— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022

The snag, however, gave those working from office a (much needed?) break. And they utilised it by making celebratory posts and memes.

Here are some of the best ones:



I just want to say, Microsoft Teams, please take your time. No rush to fix your servers. Really it’s ok. We can wait. WE CAN WAIT. REALLY. — essence of chicken rice (@e_rinchansan) July 21, 2022



So Microsoft Teams just went down… I guess it’s time for me to clock out pic.twitter.com/JMlAb1W7p8— some bald headed gay slag (@astoldbymarkus) July 21, 2022



#MicrosoftTeams giving us the mental break we needed but didn’t take. — Letticia E. Gomez (@SpicyHummus94) July 21, 2022





Thank you.

An urgent meeting in which i was supposed to be thrashed is now cancelled. Thank you so much Microsoft teams

#MicrosoftTeams

— Mayank Garg (@rideonhead) July 21, 2022

MS Teams, used by more than 270 million people globally, forms an integral part of daily operations for businesses and schools, which use the service to make calls, schedule meetings and organize their workflow.

The company did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 4,800 incidents in the United States and over 18,200 in Japan.

(With inputs from Reuters)