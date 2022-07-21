English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Microsoft Teams goes down and up pop celebratory memes from folks at work

    The snag gave those working from office a (much needed?) break. And they utilised it by making celebratory posts and memes.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST
    One of the memes doing rounds on social media. (Image credit: @sandybitspilani/Twitter)

    One of the memes doing rounds on social media. (Image credit: @sandybitspilani/Twitter)


    Microsoft Teams was back up for most users, the company said on Thursday, after an hours-long outage that disrupted the chat application for tens of thousands of customers globally.


    The company cited a disruption on a recent software update that "contained a broken connection to an internal storage service".


    "We're addressing any residual impact related to this event. Additionally, we are monitoring for any signs of failure until we're confident that all functions of the service are fully recovered," the company said on its website.


    Close

    Related stories

    The snag, however, gave those working from office a (much needed?) break. And they utilised it by making celebratory posts and memes.

    Here are some of the best ones:






    MS Teams, used by more than 270 million people globally, forms an integral part of daily operations for businesses and schools, which use the service to make calls, schedule meetings and organize their workflow.

    The company did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 4,800 incidents in the United States and over 18,200 in Japan.

    (With inputs from Reuters)

    Read more: Build 2022 | Microsoft introduces a ton of new features for Teams; check details here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Microsoft Teams #MS Teams
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 06:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.