Meta layoffs: 'I'm not giving up' says former Indian employee

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a fresh set of job cuts on Tuesday which is likely to affect 10,000 employees even as former employees struggle to find jobs after the first round of layoffs last December. Among them is Susmita Sahu, an Indian recruiter based in Singapore.

"Sometimes we have absolutely no control over what's happening around us and today is one such day for many of us but we can always control how we react to it," Sahu shared on LinkedIn. "While I'm still processing what happened and I'm at a true loss for the right words, I'm grateful for having an opportunity to work with some AMAZING people out there."

"I'm also a part of the unfortunate Meta layoffs and I'll be ever grateful to anyone who has any job recommendations for me. I'M NOT GIVING UP!" she wrote.

Sahu was laid off about six months after she joined the company.

In a follow-up post, she wished that she had more time with the tech giant. "It's a little over 4 pm in Singapore and with all the acceptance (still some mental denial), we all finally complete signing the separation agreement. Reminds me of how lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. I still wish my time at Meta was longer," Sahu shared with a photo of her Meta badge.

Meta on Tuesday became the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs as the industry braces for a deep economic downturn.

In his letter to employees, CEO Mark Zuckerberg specified that the company intends to reduce the size of its recruiting team, which could impact more employees like Sahu.

"With less hiring, I’ve made the difficult decision to further reduce the size of our recruiting team. We will let recruiting team members know tomorrow whether they’re impacted," he stated.

The widely anticipated job cuts are part of a wider restructuring that will also see the company scrap hiring plans for 5,000 openings, cancel lower-priority projects and flatten layers of middle management, Reuters reported.

