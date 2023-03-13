'Didn't realise the timeline would be this short': Employee laid off by Meta

Meta had cut about 11,000 jobs during the first round of layoffs.

"Apparently it's a tradition to take a badge photo when you leave Meta, but I did not realise that the timeline would be this short," wrote Sutha Sehgar who was laid off during the first round of layoffs at Facebook's parent company which is reportedly planning a fresh set of job cuts as soon as this week.

Sehgar, a former talent acquisition staffer, took to LinkedIn, like many others who have been affected by the layoff, to seek help in finding new job opportunities.

"Times are hard and I know the road ahead is gonna be tough but here I am humbly seeking help from #Linkedinfam to help spread the word; assist in landing a job to continue our livelihood," she wrote.

Meta, the world’s largest social networking company, is eliminating more jobs to become a more efficient organisation, sources told Bloomberg.

The company has also been working to flatten its organisation, offering buyout packages to managers and cutting off teams it deems nonessential -- a move that could result in thousands of layoffs.

The imminent round of cuts is being driven by financial targets and is separate from the “flattening,” sources told Bloomberg.

They added that Meta, which has seen a slowdown in advertising revenue and has shifted focus to a virtual-reality platform called the metaverse, has been asking directors and vice presidents to make lists of employees that can be let go.

