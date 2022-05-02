Met Gala 2022: What is the theme, when and where to watch it LIVE

Met Gala: Barbadian singer Rihanna and US rapper A$AP Rocky arrive for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York.

Fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala 2022, is scheduled to take place on its preferred slot of the first Monday of May. In India, however, the show will be available on live streaming platforms on Tuesday, 3.30 am.

The fundraising benefit is hosted for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and its glamour surpasses even the Oscars' red carpet. The event welcomes celebrities who arrive in unique costumes in tune with the year's theme.

The theme of this year's Met Gala is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion". Elaborating on it, The Met’s head curator Andrew Bolton said, “The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dressmakers, and designers."

“What’s exciting for me is that some of the names will be very familiar to students of fashion, like Charles James, Halston, and Oscar de la Renta, but a lot of the other names really have been forgotten, overlooked, or relegated into the footnotes of fashion history.”

According to reports, this year’s theme will serve as a bonus addition to the Met Gala 2021 theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion". This presents an opportunity for celebrities to explore the grandeur associated with the "Gilded Age" -- a period of accelerated industrialisation. The New York Times’s Vanessa Friedman initially confirmed the theme was “Gilded Glamour” and said, “Point is: This one is going to be very dressed up indeed.”



Scoop: and the next Met Gala celeb co-chairs are…Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Honorary chairs Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Moressi and Anna Wintour. Theme is “Gilded Glamour.” Point is: this one is going to be very dressed-up indeed. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) March 17, 2022



Viewers in India can watch the livestream onVogue website and digital platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.Celebrities expected at the fundraising event include Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish , Kristen Stewart, the Kardashian family, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. Other stars confirmed to appear at the Met Gala include Megan Thee Stallion, Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, and Katy Perry





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes