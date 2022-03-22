MC Tod Fod, ‘Gully Boy’ rapper, dies at 24. Siddhant Chaturvedi shares last message

The cause of rapper Dharmesh Parmar aka MC Tod Fod's death is yet to be revealed. (Image credit: @todfod_/Instagram)

Rapper Dharmesh Parmar aka MC Tod Fod died at 24. The cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi -- who worked with Parmar in Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy -- took to their respective social media accounts to pay tribute to the rapper.

Chaturvedi shared a screenshot of his conversation with Parmar where he is praising him for his Gully Boy number ‘India 91’. In the chat, Parmar returns the compliment by calling Siddhant a rapper as well looking at his energy and acting capabilities. “RIP bhai," Chaturvedi wrote, along with a broken-heart emoticon.

Singh shared a photo of the 24-year-old rapper on his Instagram stories which a broken heart emoticon.

Akhtar too mourned the loss. “You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai,” she wrote, sharing a throwback picture of the rapper.

Parmar, better known by his stage name MC Tod Fod, was part of Mumbai based multilingual hip hop collective 'Swadesi'. As part of the collective, he performed with MC Mawali, producers NaaR and Raakshas and his verse in the song ‘The Warli Revolt’ went viral.

The news of his death was confirmed by Swadesi’s label Azadi Records and management company 4/4 Entertainment on social media.

A clip from his last performance was shared on the official Instagram handle of Swadesi and was captioned as “It was with this night that Tod Fod performed his last ever gig at Swadesi Mela. You had to be there to experience it, his thrill his love for playing live music. You are never forgotten, you will always live through with your music… Gather around his house at 2 pm on the 21st of March at the following address for his last rites."