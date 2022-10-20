MC Explains | It’s being called the most contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus. What you need to know about Omicron XBB

Just when the debate over whether the World Health Organization should declare the COVID-19 pandemic officially over, the disease has started to regain momentum, with new Omicron sub variants spreading rapidly. Many of these strains — such as BQ.1.1, XBB or BF.7 and BA.2.75.2 — are driving a fresh surge of infections in Europe, Australia and the US, and closer home, in China, Singapore and Bangladesh.

One of these subvariants, XBB, whose presence has now been confirmed in at least two Indian states, Maharashtra and Kerala, is being touted as the most infectious coronavirus ever and has sent officials in a tizzy ahead of the peak festive season of Diwali. MC explains why the variant has many worried.

What is the XBB Covid-19 variant?

Scientists associated with India’s COVID-19 genomic surveillance programme say that it is a recombinant of Omicron’s BA.2.75 and BJ.1 sub-variants and was first detected in Singapore two months ago. There, it has caused a concerning rise in cases.

This strain is said to have many more mutations compared to other Omicron sublineages and the result is such that for most people, immunity acquired through previous infections and COVID-19 vaccines may not work.

According to Singapore’s health minister, this variant is demonstrating characteristics that dominate all other sub-variants and is now being found in over half of the new infections being reported every day.

However, the silver lining is that there is no evidence so far to suggest that the sub-variant causes more severe illness than other Omicron sub-variants. In fact, authorities in Singapore, based on their analysis of the last two weeks, have said that XBB cases are estimated to have a 30 percent lower risk of hospitalisation, compared to Omicron BA.5, another strain that has been dominating many parts of the world for the last several months.

How cautious should India be?

Back home, Mumbai’s Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation has asked people to get vaccinated against the viral infection, if not already done, get a booster dose as relevant, wear face masks in crowded places and follow other COVID-19 protocols.

The municipal authority has said the festival season is a “critical period” as there may be a tendency to ignore COVID-appropriate behaviour during festivals due to large gatherings, events, fairs and crowds in enclosed and non-ventilated spaces.

The civil body has reason to be concerned as at least four districts in Maharashtra — Thane, Pune and Raigad, apart from Mumbai — are reporting a rise in coronavirus infections.

A similar advisory has also been issued in Kerala.

Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, a senior infectious diseases specialist from Chennai, has said that XBB being an escape variant, there is a possibility of another wave coming up as transmission is extremely rapid.

“However, there should not be reason for worry for the country as long as disease severity stays low,” he said.

Nevertheless, health administrators are not taking a chance, and in a meeting called by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on October 18, it was decided to step up genomic and epidemiological surveillance of COVID-19 to closely monitor the disease pattern.