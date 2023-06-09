Millionaire Martha Stewart wants the American workforce back in offices because...

Martha Stewart is a businesswoman and TV personality. (Image: @marthastewart/Facebook)

Martha Stewart, renowned American businesswoman, and recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, has taken on a new mission—to get the American workforce back into their offices. Stewart, known for her culinary expertise and entrepreneurial success, believes that a return to full-time office work is crucial for productivity and the country's prosperity.

In an interview with Footwear News, Stewart expressed her concern about the rise of hybrid or remote work arrangements that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. She argues that working three days a week in the office and two days remotely is not sufficient to accomplish tasks effectively.

Stewart even cited France as an example, criticising their tradition of taking the entire month of August off. She stated, "That's not a very thriving country. Should America go down the drain because people don't want to go back to work?"

Her remarks to get the American workforce back in action is rooted in the staffing shortages experienced across various industries due to retirements and people leaving their jobs during the pandemic.

"I continued to work five days a week," Stewart revealed. She has launched "The World of Martha" in Amazon stores and partnered with Roku for three TV shows. She also secured a lucrative deal with shoe company Skechers, opened a new restaurant in Las Vegas called The Bedford, and initiated a wine collaboration named Martha's Lighter Chard. Additionally, her CBD company has experienced substantial growth throughout the year.

At the age of 81, she became the oldest model to ever appear on the magazine's cover. "If I'm feeling good enough physically and mentally to do such a thing, I'm up for it,” she said.