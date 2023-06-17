Man wins Rs 41 lakh in lottery. His winning strategy is...

When the man was asked what he would be doing with the amount, he said would spend a portion of the money to pay his bills while the rest would be added to his savings. (Representational Photo).

A man in the United States won an amount of Rs 41 lakh in a lottery draw. Interestingly, he used the same set of numbers using which he had been playing for almost a decade. The anonymous man said that he bought a ticket worth Rs 327 comprising of six lines of numbers for the May 28 Bonus Match 5 drawing.

"I play the same numbers all the time; I’ve been doing so for years," he said.

Among the numbers printed on the ticket, one line stood out: 5-6-8-23-30. These exact numbers proved to be the winning combination in draw, which secured the man the amount of Rs 41 lakh. Another set of numbers on the ticket earned the man an extra Rs 1300 in winnings.

When he was asked what he would be doing with the amount, he said would spend a portion of the money to pay his bills while the rest would be added to his savings.

In a similar incident earlier this year, a man in the United States won a lottery three times in the same year using the same lucky numbers.

The 52-year-old, who lives in Charles County, won his third lottery in just 11 months on April 13, 2023.

As per experts, there was no way to guarantee a win in any lottery since it is based on chance, entirely. But one way to improve the chance of winning is to play regularly, since it would create more opportunities of winning the jackpot.

