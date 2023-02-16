'Biggest jackpot in history': Man wins $2 billion in lottery

In a statement, the winner said he was “shocked” and “ecstatic” over his win. (Representative image)

Three months ago, US's Edwin Castro bought a Powerball jackpot lottery ticket. This week, he won a record $2.04 billion, California Lottery officials announced.

Although Castro did not reveal himself to the public -- lottery officials did not disclose any information about him except his name keeping with California’s public disclosure laws -- he did release a statement saying that he was “shocked” and “ecstatic” over his win.

"As you might imagine, anyone would like to largely remain private. We offer our sincere congratulations on this unbelievable and historic win," California Lottery Director Alva Johnson said at a press conference.

The officials then read the lottery winner's written statement in which Castro said that he was pleased that his good fortune would also help California public schools, which will receive more than $156 million in proceeds from ticket sales, New York Times reported.

“As someone who received the rewards of being educated in the California public education system,” he said in the statement. “It’s gratifying to hear that as a result of my win, the California school system greatly benefits as well.”

Castro had bought the winning ticket in California, early in November, matching all six drawn numbers.

The winner has one year from the draw date to come forward and claim the reward, according to the lottery's administrators.

The Powerball jackpot, announced in November 2022, was the biggest-ever lottery, beating the US$1.6 billion prize which went unclaimed.

