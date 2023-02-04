Canada student, 18, wins $48 million lottery in first attempt

Smart investments, college and travel, this is how the teen plans to spend part of her fortune. (Image credit: Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation)

A Canadian student had abundant luck in her very first lottery attempt. She won 48 million Canadian dollars (35 million USD) through a jackpot ticket she bought "just for fun" upon turning 18.

Juliette Lamour had nearly forgotten about the ticket by the time results were announced. She was at work at a store one day when her colleagues told her the winning ticket had been sold in their city -- Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Lamour then remembered she had one ticket and gave it to one of her colleagues to check the results.

Her coworker scanned the ticket, and to his astonishment, the winning music started to play.

"My colleague fell to his knees," Lamour told the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation. "He was yelling, in fact everyone was yelling, that I won 48 million. I couldn't process the news."

She is the youngest person to win such a big amount in Canada.

Lamour said she was so stunned that she couldn't carry on with her shift. Her colleagues called her parents and told them to come pick her up.

When the initial shock wore off, the teen contemplated what she would do with money. Fortunately, her father is a financial adviser so most of her money would be put away in smart investments.

She will still have plenty to go to medical school without worrying about racking up student debt.

" I really want to be a doctor so I can give back to my community," the teenager said.

She will also set aside money to travel the world, exploring cultures and cuisines.

The teenager is aware it is not money but an individual's work that defines them.