    Canada student, 18, wins $48 million lottery in first attempt

    Juliette Lamour is the youngest person to win such a big amount in Canada. What is on her bucket list now?

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
    Smart investments, college and travel, this is how the teen plans to spend part of her fortune. (Image credit: Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation)

    A Canadian student had abundant luck in her very first lottery attempt. She won 48 million Canadian dollars (35 million USD) through a jackpot ticket she bought "just for fun" upon turning 18.

    Juliette Lamour had nearly forgotten about the ticket by the time results were announced. She was at work at a store one day when her colleagues told her the winning ticket had been sold in their city -- Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

    Lamour then remembered she had one ticket and gave it to one of her colleagues to check the results.

    Her coworker scanned the ticket, and to his astonishment, the winning music started to play.