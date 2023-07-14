Man makes 'relax station' for delivery agents working in Mumbai rains. Viral video

Siddhesh Lokare shared a video on Instagram in which he could be seen giving food and beverages to delivery agents working in Mumbai rains. (Photo credit: instagram.com/sidiously_).

Even as rains lash different parts of India and continues to disrupt normal life, locals in big cities are doing their bit to help those who are continuing to work despite hardships.

Amidst the rains in Mumbai, a man built a "relax station" for delivery agents in the city. Identified as social media influencer Siddhesh Lokare, the man shared the news on his Instagram page with a video in it, in which he could be seen stopping delivery agents on the road and offering them food and beverages.

"I created a relax station for the real heroes of India! This relax station is a culmination of all the efforts and bravery showcased by our delivery network who never fail to provide us with comfort and food.

Though, while conversing with these souls, I felt a sense of pride and passion they have cultivated for their jobs. They love doing what they do irrespective of monsoon or summer. This video is our collective salaam to all of you," the man wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

The video, which has garnered more than five lakh views, has seen several users praise him for the gesture.

"My boyfriend is a delivery boy and I know how much effort it takes to deliver, he sometimes tells me how people make fun of him or disrespect still he smiles and let go everything …sometimes he doesn’t eat anything because if he waits to eat some other person might stay hungry so I m very proud of him and you did a great job," one user wrote.

