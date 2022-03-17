Man lived in office cubicle to protest low salary. Watch what happened next

Simon Jackson was evicted from his office just four days later. (Image: @calm.simon/Instagram)

The work from home phenomenon swept the world the past two years necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. While many were happy to be going back to offices, an American man, unhappy with his low pay, decided that that he would just start living in his cubicle.

Simon Jackson, in a series of videos on Instagram and TikTok, chronicled his move into the cubicle (that he dubbed ‘homing from work’) and even shared a video of his eviction.

“This went wyle on tiktok Lol #homingfromwork you'll have to go there to see the updates (sic),” he captioned his ‘moving in’.

In the short clip, Jackson can be seen unpacking bag after bag setting up all his stuff at his desk, quite literally like when someone moves into a new place.

The office was empty, indicating work hours were over and all employees had gone home. Jackson was dressed in just track pants as he unpacked and mentions the reason for his big decision.

“This is me, taking all my belongings from multiple bags and unpacking them. I am moving from my apartment into my cubicle. They do not pay me enough to do both. As a matter of protest, I am just going to live at my job and see how long I can get away with it,” he said in the video on Instagram.

But Jackson’s protest was short-lived and he was evicted in just four days.

In his eviction clip, Jackson says it happened ‘way sooner’ than he thought but adds that ‘it’s not the last of what you see of me’. He was seen packing his bags and the video concludes with him being at the parking lot with several bags.

The first video caught the attention of social media users who were intrigued to know what happened after the move in. Naturally, many predicted that it was not going to be long before Jackson was shown the door.

“That man said forget working from home I'm fixing home from work,” someone wrote.

“Please update us every day. I’m intrigued,” another user commented.

“I don’t know where to laugh or cry but I feel where you coming from,” another comment read.

“My old coworker did this. She was there for about a year. I always worked late and went in on weekends so I figured it out quickly. I didn't tell anyone but others eventually figured it out lol,” one user shared.