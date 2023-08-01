Man had 12 cans of Mountain Dew every day until he saw his photo at father's funeral

Apart from two cans of Mountain Dew for breakfast each day, Chris Stewart would have two McDonald’s cheeseburgers, a McChicken sandwich, and fries for lunch, and only frozen food for dinner. (Representational image)

A 37-year-old man from the US used to drink 12 cans of Mountain Dew every day and eat large McDonald’s meals for lunch until he saw a photo of himself at his father's funeral and it made him feel “sick.”

“Who is going to carry my casket?” Chris Stewart, a forklift driver in Illinois, told South West News Service. “I thought if I didn’t change something I’m going to die.”

He weighed about 180 kg and wore clothes in 5XL size. Apart from two cans of Mountain Dew for breakfast each day, Stewart would have two McDonald’s cheeseburgers, a McChicken sandwich, and fries for lunch, and only frozen food for dinner.

“I’d stuff my face with whatever I could,” Stewart told the publication. “My wife and I put in a different order for food.”

But after the self-realisation hit at his father's funeral, he has been on a healthier journey. Stewart made some significant lifestyle changes and has lost nearly 90 kg. He swapped Mountain Dew for sparkling water and ditched the fast food. For breakfast, he usually has a smoothie made with protein, banana, mixed frozen fruit, peanut butter powder, chia and hemp seeds, and a peanut butter oatmeal bar as a snack.

He said he has noticed a major change in his energy.

“I used Pinterest to look up healthy recipes,” he explained. “Now I am half the man I used to be.”

