McDonald’s in Delhi drops tomato from menu as prices soar. See their notice

The notice titled “Temporary unavailability of tomatoes” mentioned that products will be served without tomatoes for the time being. (Image: Inderpal Singh Chadha/Facebook)

Popular fast food chain McDonald’s has decided to drop tomatoes from their menu in several locations across India. This decision comes amid the record-rise in prices of tomatoes, supply shortages and concerns over quality of the fruit.

A Facebook user named Inderpal Singh Chadha shared a picture of the notice that was put up by McDonald’s in Karol Bagh, Delhi. The notice titled “Temporary unavailability of tomatoes” mentioned that products at the fast food chain will be served without tomatoes for the time being.

The fast food giant also cited quality concerns in the notice. “We are committed to serve you the best food with the best of ingredients. Despite our best efforts, we are not able to get adequate quantities of tomatoes which pass our world class stringent quality checks. Hence for the time being we are forced to serve you products without tomatoes,” the notice read.

In certain regions, tomato prices have skyrocketed to Rs 200 per kg this week. Prices have surged by a whopping 200-300% within a month.

The government, experts and farmers have blamed production shortages on heatwaves followed by monsoon. The upward trend in tomato prices is expected to continue until mid-August.