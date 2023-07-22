Man boards Vande Bharat Express to urinate, loses Rs 5,760

The man tried to take help from the police and ticket collectors, but was told that only the Vande Bharat Express train driver could open the door.

A Hyderabad man lost close to Rs 6,000 after he used the toilet inside a Vande Bharat Express train at the Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal.

A report in India Today stated that the man, identified as Abdul Qadir was traveling to Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh with his wife and eight-year-old son. The family arrived in Bhopal and were about to take another train to Singrauli.

At the railway station, the man felt an urgent need to urinate but could not find a toilet nearby. Hence he entered a Vande Bharat Express, which was Indore-bound, to use the toilet.

But when the man came out of the toilet, he found the train doors to be locked and the train was leaving the station. The man tried to take help from the police and ticket collectors, but was told that only the train driver could open the door. He, then, tried to approach the driver but was stopped.

Qadir was fined Rs 1,020 for boarding the train without a ticket. He got down from the train at Ujjain and had to Rs 750 for a bus ticket back to Bhopal to reunite with his family.

The man's family, who were stranded in Bhopal while he was on the train, decided to not take the train to Singrauli and were worried about him. The cost of the tickets was Rs 4,000 and it meant the total money lost by Qadir came up to Rs 5,760.

