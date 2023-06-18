‘Clogged toilet’: Man who bought Vande Bharat ticket claims another train arrived

The passenger shared that Tejas Express had arrived instead of Vande Bharat Express. (Image credit: Sidhharth Pandey/Twitter)

A passenger who bought a ticket for Vande Bharat train claims that he was shocked to see another train arrive instead. This one, apparently Tejas Express, had clogged toilets and "worst service", the passenger complained on Twitter tagging Indian Railways and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Sharing the shocking visual, passenger Sidhharth Pandey wrote, "Was excited to board first time on Vande Bharat. But was shocked to see another train in the name of Vande Bharat. Washrooms are pathetic and services are worst. Still charged fare as per actual Vande Bharat."

The incident happened on June 10, he added.



@AshwiniVaishnaw @PMOIndia @IRCTCofficial

Was excited to board 1 tym on Vande Bharat. But shocked to see another train in the name of Vande Bharat.

Washrooms are pathetic and services are worst.

Still charged fare as per actual VANDE BHARAT.

Train no - 22439

Date- 10-06-2023 pic.twitter.com/AYaOYvSuvg

— Sidhharth Pandey (@VishalG18804669) June 10, 2023

In a separate tweet, Pandey said that the train that arrived instead of Vande Bharat was Tejas Express. Train number 22439, as shared by Pandey, runs from New Delhi station and to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in Jammu.



Yes

It was not

We booked Vande bharat but they changed the train to Tejas

— Sidhharth Pandey (@VishalG18804669) June 10, 2023

Responding to the tweet, Railway Seva -- the official Twitter account to help railway passengers -- wrote that the incident was escalated to the concerned officer.



For necessary action escalated to the concerned official @drm_dli

— RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) June 10, 2023

Vande Bharat Express is India's fastest engine-less train which surpassed the speed of over 180 kilometres per hour in trials. It is also India’s first semi high-speed train. Meanwhile, the Railways is scheduled to launch five new Vande Bharat trains on June 26.

