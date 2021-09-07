MARKET NEWS

English
Mammootty turns 70: Dulquer Salmaan, Kamal Haasan and Prithviraj wish south superstar

Mammootty’s son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, also shared a picture of himself with his father. Posting “How does one even appear in the same frame and try to justify being there when you look like that,” Salmaan wrote that the family was blessed to have the star in their lives.

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 06:27 PM IST
Mammootty’s son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, also shared a picture of himself with his father. Source: Twitter.

Mammootty’s son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, also shared a picture of himself with his father. Source: Twitter.


Malayalam superstar and versatile actor Mammootty aka Mammukka is celebrating his 70th birthday on September 7. The actor has been enthralling the audiences with versatile performances for five decades and is considered among the iconic stars that India has ever produced.

Mammootty's successful acting career spreads over five decades. In August the Malayalam industry celebrated 50th year of the star in the industry. His work credits include movies in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and English. The actor was recently seen in the films like The Priest and One and will next be seen in Puzhu.

Mammootty’s son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, also shared a picture of himself with his father. Posting “How does one even appear in the same frame and try to justify being there when you look like that,” Salmaan wrote that the family was blessed to have the star in their lives.

Speaking in Malayalam, superstar Mohanlal also sent birthday wishes to his best friend.

Close

Actor Nivin Pauly tweeted: "The Legend of Indian Cinema and my Inspiration! #HappyBirthday Dear Mammukka." Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a throwback picture with Mammootty to wish him on his birthday.

Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty tagged Mammootty as one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema

Actor Sarath Kumar simply wrote: "Wishing my dear friend, versatile icon of Indian cinema @mammukka a very happy 70th birthday. Inspiration to millions for 5 decades and many more years ahead. May you be blessed with good health & happiness always."
first published: Sep 7, 2021 06:27 pm

