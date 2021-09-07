Mammootty turns 70: Dulquer Salmaan, Kamal Haasan and Prithviraj wish south superstar

Mammootty’s son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, also shared a picture of himself with his father. Source: Twitter.

Malayalam superstar and versatile actor Mammootty aka Mammukka is celebrating his 70th birthday on September 7. The actor has been enthralling the audiences with versatile performances for five decades and is considered among the iconic stars that India has ever produced.

Mammootty's successful acting career spreads over five decades. In August the Malayalam industry celebrated 50th year of the star in the industry. His work credits include movies in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and English. The actor was recently seen in the films like The Priest and One and will next be seen in Puzhu.



I give up !! How does one even appear in the same frame and try to justify being there when you look like that ! Mashallah !

Ever so grateful and ever so blessed ! Happy Birthday Pa ! May you continue to age in reverse ! #HappyBirthdayPa #Legend #Superhero #WithoutACape pic.twitter.com/fvgMiFc3vH — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 7, 2021

Mammootty’s son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, also shared a picture of himself with his father. Posting “How does one even appear in the same frame and try to justify being there when you look like that,” Salmaan wrote that the family was blessed to have the star in their lives.

Speaking in Malayalam, superstar Mohanlal also sent birthday wishes to his best friend.

Actor Nivin Pauly tweeted: "The Legend of Indian Cinema and my Inspiration! #HappyBirthday Dear Mammukka." Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a throwback picture with Mammootty to wish him on his birthday.

Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty tagged Mammootty as one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema



Easily one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema @mammukka Happy Birthday. I’m happy and proud that I live and work in the same industry as you and at the same time as you…May almighty shower you with His choicest blessings… pic.twitter.com/gr7WLhvgkN — resul pookutty (@resulp) September 7, 2021





Wishing my dear friend, versatile icon of Indian cinema @mammukka a very happy 70th birthday.Inspiration to millions for 5 decades and many more years ahead. May you be blessed with good health & happiness always #Megastar #Mammootty #HappyBirthdayMammukka pic.twitter.com/25iEZGGK4C

