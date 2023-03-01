Mamaearth co-founder's tip for entrepreneurs: 'If you think your idea has potential...'

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder, chief mama and chief innovation officer, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of Mamaearth.

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh has some advice for budding entrepreneurs who are really confident about their business ideas -- do an early product market fit.

Taking to Twitter, Alagh wrote, "If you think your business idea really has potential, do an early product market fit. Get those first 100 people who believe in your idea. And if you can get that, then go for it. If you’re thinking of starting a business, you’re already courageous enough to actually do it."



— Ghazal Alagh (@GhazalAlagh) February 27, 2023

Earlier this year, Ghazal Alagh had shared another piece of advice for startup founders. She said founders should fire and then rehire themselves every year to build their brands and businesses.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote her "growth mindset": "Every founder should fire and then rehire themselves every year to understand the new skills required in the market to scale their business and build the brand."



— Ghazal Alagh (@GhazalAlagh) January 21, 2023

Alagh and her husband and co-founder Varun Alagh had in January cleared the air on concerns raised by experts ever since Honasa Consumer -- which owns Mamaearth -- filed papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

"Valuation discovery is a process which will take place over time as we get into deeper conversations with investor community. We have not quoted or subscribe to the valuation numbers which are getting mentioned in various posts on social media," the couple said in a statement.

