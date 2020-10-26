Male govt employees entitled to Child Care Leave if they are single parents: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

In a major reform brought along by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the Centre has entitled male employees of the government to Child Care Leave (CCL). Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government while briefing about some of the major reforms brought by DoPT.

However, Singh said that the provision and privilege of CCL will be available only for those male employees who happen to be “single male parent”, which may include male employees who are widowers or divorcees or even unmarried and may therefore, be expected to take up the responsibility of child care as a single-handed parent.

Describing it as a path-breaking and progressive reform to bring ease of living for government servants, Singh said, the orders regarding this had been issued quite some time back but somehow did not receive enough circulation in the public.

In further relaxation to this provision, Singh informed that an employee on CCL may now leave the headquarters with the prior approval of competent authority. In addition, the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) may be availed by the employee even if he is on CCL. Elaborating further, he informed that this leave can be granted at 100 percent of leave salary for the first 365 days and 80 percent of leave salary for the next 365 days.

Based on the inputs over a period of time, Singh said, another welfare measure introduced in this regard is that in case of a disabled child, the condition of availing CCL up to the age of 22 years of the child has been removed and now it can be availed by a government servant for a disabled child of any age.

With the personal intervention and indulgence of PM Modi and his special emphasis on governance reforms, the Union minister said, it has been possible to make several out-of-box decisions in the DoPT over the last six years.

Basic purpose behind all these decisions has always been to enable a government employee to contribute to the maximum of his potential, although at the same time there will be no leniency or tolerance toward corruption or non-performance, he said.