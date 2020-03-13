App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Madhya Pradesh Governor expels 6 Congress rebels from Cabinet

Lalji Tandon expelled the six Congress leader based on the recommendation of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon expelled six Congress rebels on March 13, following the recommendation of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The six ministers were expelled for rebelling against Kamal Nath’s government and going incommunicado in the days leading to Gwalior royal Jyotiraditya Scindia’s defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party. These six leaders were lodged in a Bengaluru resort with 13 other Congress rebels.

Though the MLAs have already sent in their resignation to state Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati, they have been told to back their action with reasons in person, reported the Quint.

Close

Earlier on March 13, Kamal Nath had told Governor Tandon that the BJP allowed “horse-trading” of Congress MLAs with the aim of toppling his government. In a letter written to the Governor he accused the saffron party of indulging in “immoral, unethical, and illegal” acts in Madhya Pradesh.

related news

Meanwhile, Jyotiraditya Scindia urged the Governor to seek a floor test as Kamal Nath’s no longer enjoys majority support in Assembly.

Kamal Nath has agreed to take a floor test to prove its majority next week on March 16. “I invite and would welcome a floor test of my government in the forthcoming session of the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly, already notified from March 16, on a date fixed by the Speaker,” he said.

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 06:57 pm

tags #defections #Kamal Nath #Lalji Tandon #Madhya Pradesh government

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.