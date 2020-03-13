Madhya Pradesh Governor expels 6 Congress rebels from Cabinet

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon expelled six Congress rebels on March 13, following the recommendation of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The six ministers were expelled for rebelling against Kamal Nath’s government and going incommunicado in the days leading to Gwalior royal Jyotiraditya Scindia’s defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party. These six leaders were lodged in a Bengaluru resort with 13 other Congress rebels.

Though the MLAs have already sent in their resignation to state Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati, they have been told to back their action with reasons in person, reported the Quint.

Earlier on March 13, Kamal Nath had told Governor Tandon that the BJP allowed “horse-trading” of Congress MLAs with the aim of toppling his government. In a letter written to the Governor he accused the saffron party of indulging in “immoral, unethical, and illegal” acts in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Jyotiraditya Scindia urged the Governor to seek a floor test as Kamal Nath’s no longer enjoys majority support in Assembly.

Kamal Nath has agreed to take a floor test to prove its majority next week on March 16. “I invite and would welcome a floor test of my government in the forthcoming session of the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly, already notified from March 16, on a date fixed by the Speaker,” he said.