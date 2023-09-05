Indian-origin man proposes to girlfriend over PA system at New Zealand airport. Watch

The couple will get married in India. (Image: Auckland Airport/Instagram)

An Indian-origin man proposed to his girlfriend and organised a Bollywood-like proposal for her at the Auckland airport, according to CNN. Yashraj Chhabra went down on one knee to propose his girlfriend Riiya Shukla in an elaborate manner. A video of the same was shared on Instagram by Auckland airport’s official page and has gone viral online.

So, Chhabra took over the PA (public address) system at the airport to declare his love for Shukla and asked her to marry him. Chhabra, who is a banking specialist from Auckland, wanted to do something special for his partner, who he had known for eight years.

Shukla, who is a project manager in Auckland, had gone to Melbourne. "She's a hard woman to surprise and I really wanted to catch her off guard," Chhabra told New Zealand Herald.

However, he wasn’t really sure if his elaborate plan would work out as there were so many levels involved. "I wasn't sure if Auckland Airport would go for it, but I was delighted they said yes to making my dream proposal become a reality," he said.

“Love was in the air at Auckland Airport. We jumped at the chance to be ring-ins for this unforgettable moment. Grab the tissues and be ready to swoon. Congratulations Riiya and Yashraj! Thank you for making us a part of it,” read the caption of the post on Instagram.

Watch the video here:



As per CNN, Chhabra cold-called and sent messages on LinkedIn to any airport official he could find. But, strict airport protocols proved to be a challenge. He finally connected with Laura Platts, the communications manager at Auckland airport. She helped him to organise everything, even cake, flowers and their families at the airport. The proposal was filmed by a professional crew.

Chhabra said that everything took a month. And the proposal day wasn’t very easy either. First, Shukla’s flight was rescheduled and then she almost missed it. When she landed in Auckland, she realised her luggage hadn’t. So, she decided to go to the service counter to inquire. However, her family members kept calling her and asked her to ignore the luggage and come out to meet them.

When Shukla came out, she saw her partner on one knee, holding a ring, with their loved ones holding up signs reading “will you marry me?” as Chhabra’s pre-recorded message played on the PA system.

"I was under shock. "I tend to get lost in his eyes and as romantic as this sounds, it's actually true. I do. For a while, it just felt like it was just us. Then, all of our family and friends came and they all hugged us. It was pretty magical," Shukla told CNN.

The couple will get married in India.