    Louis Vuitton’s ‘paint can’ bag costs Rs 1.9 lakh. Internet users say…

    There's a new entrant in the haute couture collectibles market.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 13, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
    (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

    (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)


    Followers of haute couture are no strangers to novelty items. The latest in the market is a bag from luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton, which is shaped like a paint can.

    On its website, Louis Vuitton described the collectible as a "wildly creative alternative" to a conventional bag.

    "Styled like a real paint can down to the metal handle, this cool collectible is decorated with playful references to Louis Vuitton’s heritage," it said. "Roomy enough to hold two phones and other personal items, it comes in six eye-grabbing colours from designer Virgil Abloh’s signature palette."

    The bag, which had made its debut at the designer posthumous show in January 2022, is priced at £1,980 (over Rs 1.9 lakh).

    While some praised Abloh's vision, others were not impressed.

    "That LV paint can bag is terrible," a Twitter user commented.

     

     

     

    "Since when carrying a paint can is considered fashion? This is ridiculous as it can get," another said. "Who would want this??”

    One person used the phrase "la cringe" to describe the bag.

    Another fashion item recently panned on social media was Balenciaga's Trash Pouch. A trash bag for $1,790 (or approximately Rs 1.4 lakh)? No, thank you.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bags #fashion #Louis Vuitton
    first published: Aug 13, 2022 11:52 am
