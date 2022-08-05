English
    Balenciaga is selling trash bags – if you have Rs 1.4 lakh to throw away

    Balenciaga has stunned internet users with its Trash Pouch – a baffling product inspired by the humble garbage bag.

    Sanya Jain
    August 05, 2022 / 07:39 PM IST

    Has Balenciaga taken bizarre fashion a step too far? From the luxury house that gave us “fully destroyed sneakers” and luxury handbags that resemble blanket carriers comes a new innovation – trash bags priced at $1,790 each.

    Balenciaga has stunned internet users with its Trash Pouch – a baffling product inspired by the humble garbage bag. According to The New York Post, this drawstring bag made its debut in the Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection in Paris last March and is now making its way to stores.

    “I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia told Women’s Wear Daily back in March, when the bag had just made its debut.

    The bag has hit the spotlight once again thanks to an Instagram post.


    Inspired by the garbage bag, the Balenciaga Trash Pouch is available in black, yellow, white and blue. It’s crafted out of calfskin leather with a subtle emblazoned logo.

    The bag has amused social media users, with some wondering if Balenciaga is conducting a social experiment.

    “They’re definitely a social experiment,” one Instagram user wrote. “They really trying to make a joke out of the consumers at this point,” said another, while a third implored: “Please dont let theze brands play you.”

    Now if you do decide to spring $1,790 (or approximately Rs 1.4 lakh) on the world’s most expensive trash bag, you will at least have the satisfaction of knowing you’re in good company. Page Six reported that Kim Kardashian is also a proud owner of the Balenciaga Trash Pouch which was gifted to her by designer Demna.
