Liz Truss is the shortest-serving PM in UK history. The PMs she beat are...

Liz Truss on Thursday announced an end to her time in office — after just over six weeks on the job.

Liz Truss became the shortest-serving Prime Minister in UK history when she announced her resignation 24 hours after she told the British parliament that she is "not a quitter".

With this, Truss beat former British Prime Minister George Canning who died of tuberculosis 119 days into the job on August 8, 1827. Another Prime Minister who barely scraped past a year on the job was Sir Alec Douglas-Home. He rose to the position in October 1963 and lasted only 363 days into the job.

Truss on Thursday announced an end to her time in office — after just over six weeks on the job as criticism mounted after a tax-cutting mini budget unraveled last month, sent markets into freefall.

In her statement, Liz Truss said she had come into the office at a time of great economic and international instability, adding: "I recognize, given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

She added that she met with 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and they have agreed to a leadership election to be held within the next week.

"This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country's economic stability and national security," Truss stated.



It's happened. Liz Truss has resigned.

Whoever the next leader of the Conservative Part is remember, you have no mandate, you have no authority you have only one question to answer. When's the general election? pic.twitter.com/Fe0TrKBLWN — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) October 20, 2022

But, going by the sentiments expressed on social media, it is a general election that Britons want, and not a Tory leadership election.



Liz Truss has resigned but will hang around for another week. She is the shortest-serving Prime Minister in Uk history. She will get £115,000 annual allowance for the rest of her life. We need a general election now, not another Tory party leadership election. — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) October 20, 2022





It was inevitable Liz Truss would have to go after all the damage she's inflicted - but merely swapping leaders of a broken and chaotic Tory government is not enough.

There must now be a general election. People will accept nothing less. — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) October 20, 2022

The next election in Britain is due by January 2025 at the latest, with the government able to decide if and when to trigger a contest prior to that.