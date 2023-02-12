English
    What's the hype around Valentine’s Day? This is how it began and evolved

    Some of the earlier customs associated with the day were not romantic at all, but instead focused on fertility and included sacrificing animals.

    Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
    February 12, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST
    Valentine's Day is said to have its roots in the pagan Roman festival Lupercalia. The painting 'Lupercalia, óleo sobre lienzo' in Madrid's Museo del Prado. (Image: Andrea Camassei via Wikimedia Commons)

    Even if you’re not someone who pays attention to this mid-February holiday, it’s hard to miss the hoopla around this amorous day. Red roses, heart shaped balloons and giant teddy bears peak from supermarkets and even gas stations while couples exchange cards decorated with ribbons and plump, bow-and-arrow-wielding Cupids. Love is everywhere!

    Where did it all start?

    The origins of this festival of candy and cupids are actually dark, bloody and a bit muddled. Historians believe that the holiday actually has its origins in a Pagan festival called "Lupercalia" in ancient Rome. The day was celebrated by sacrificing animals and smacking women with animal hides, a practice that was believed to encourage fertility. Another story credits the origins to another event when Emperor Claudius II executed two men both named Valentine on Feb. 14. Their martyrdom was honoured by the Catholic Church with the celebration of St. Valentine's Day.

    As the years went on, the holiday grew sweeter. Chaucer and Shakespeare romanticised it in their work and handmade paper cards became the tokens du jour in the Middle Ages. The Industrial Revolution ushered in factory-made cards in the 19th century. But it really took off in 1913 when Hallmark Cards began mass-producing valentine’s day greeting card. February has not been the same since.