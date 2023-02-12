English
    Rave, rinse, repeat: An incomplete history of Delhi’s nightlife through the ages

    As a selection of hotels and restaurants in Delhi threw their doors open 24x7, here’s a look at how the city’s idea of partying has evolved over the past decades.

    Nidhi Gupta
    February 12, 2023 / 08:50 PM IST
    Representational image. (Photo: Max Titov via Unsplash)

    In October last year, the office of the Lt Governor VK Saxena announced that it would ease and expedite licensing norms and allow 300 establishments — including hotels, restaurants, bars, pubs, cafés, and pharmacies and shops — to stay open 24 hours.

    These new norms are about to come into effect soon — with an updated application process to be activated this month. The short shrift: All restaurants or eating houses in 5- and 4-star hotels, and those close to the airport, railway station and ISBT premises, will be allowed to operate on a 24x7 basis (for a fee).

    In 3-star hotels, they will be allowed to operate till 2 am, and in all other categories, they will be able to operate till 1 am, the news was thus reported. If executed properly, with proper safety measures embedded, this could bring a boost in tourism. But, at any rate, this is unprecedented. For decades, the curfew for F&B spaces has oscillated somewhere between 11 pm and 1 am — sometimes with an exception for those housed within 5-star hotels.

    Within the confines of these curfews, nightlife in Delhi has evolved with the times, moving in tune with global trends and shifting demands of the market. And within those spaces, it is also possible to map the city’s shifting class and generational boundaries: Primarily, how the idea of access and exclusivity changed in tandem with the very nature of "partying"; as the shape, texture and borders of the dancefloor evolved.