    Ambapali book review: Prolific writer Tanushree Podder deftly blends fact with fiction

    Tanushree Podder's 17th novel - her third historical fiction - traces the legend of Ambapali, an unassuming girl who found courage in an adverse situation 2,500 years ago.

    Madhavi S. Mahadevan
    January 28, 2023 / 03:03 AM IST
    The legend of Amrapali has inspired three films, including a 1966 production starring Vyjayanthimala (above) and Sunil Dutt. (Image: Screenshot/YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

    Ambapali, the royal dancer of Vaishali, lived over 2,500 years ago. However, every now and then, she dances her way out of the pages of Buddhist scriptures and the Jataka tales, where she was first found, to excite the imagination of creative writers who, in turn, stimulate filmmakers to make elaborate costume dramas. This has been going on ever since the renowned Hindi litterateur Acharya Chatursen Shastri published 'Vaishali ki nagarvadhu' (Bride of the City) in 1948.

    The immensely popular historical fiction supplied fodder for three films – the last one was a memorable 1966 production starring Sunil Dutt and Vyjayanthimala – a television serial, as well as a few novels. Indeed, anyone Tanushree Podder Ambapallilooking for inspiring female characters from ancient India cannot but consider Ambapali’s journey from a talented dancer to nagarvadhu, a state-appointed courtesan – whose most famous lover was Vaishali’s chief enemy – to, finally, a Buddhist nun.

    Ancient ingredients, fresh seasoning

    The most recent version of her tale comes from Tanushree Podder, a prolific novelist who has written across genres including history, mystery, military, crime and the paranormal. Of her sixteen earlier novels, 'Nur Jehan’s Daughter' and 'Escape from Harem' are historical fiction, a category which the seventeenth, 'Ambapali', joins. In the Author’s Note, Podder writes, "Ambapali lived in the age of Buddha and Mahavira when spirituality and hedonism coexisted without infringing upon each other. While Buddha represented spirituality, she represented the hedonistic side of society. Yet, their paths met." The novel attempts to recreate the main events of Ambapali’s tempestuous life that ultimately led to her renunciation of wealth, status and the adulation of powerful men for the path of a spiritual seeker.