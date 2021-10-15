Vijender Singh's journey from the boxing ring to politics and farmers' protests

Vijender Singh joined the Indian National Congress (INC) on April 22, 2019. (Image: Twitter/@IYC)

Boxer Vijender Singh is no stranger to fame. He won an Olympic bronze in 2008, a bronze in the World Championships, and gold at the Asian Games. In 2009, he topped the International Boxing Association's ranking in the annual middle-weight category. Six years later, the poster boy of Indian boxing turned professional, and has since won 12 professional bouts. Singh’s latest bout was amid the pandemic, in March 2021, against Russian Artysh Lopsan in Goa.

Outside the ring, Singh has been at the forefront of the farmer protests in India and has emerged as a strong voice in support of the agricultural community.

In an interview, Singh talked about his return to the ring amid the pandemic, some key lessons that he has learned along the way, and an exciting brand collaboration that resonates with his very being. Edited excerpts:

You’ve had an illustrious boxing career, but there was a year-long hiatus in 2020. How was it getting back to the ring? Was it any different than the previous years?

Definitely! It has been very difficult because of COVID-19, because there is hardly any crowd, and at the same time, sponsorships have been affected. This is a difficult time for sports like professional boxing that are heavily dependent on brand sponsorships. My promoter had three fights planned, but we couldn’t get the third one because of the virus. I hope it settles soon so that we can get back on track.

They say that every sportsperson has a shelf life. Do you think that’s true? At 35, what are your learnings?

I think I’ve made both good and bad decisions, but I do not regret anything. There’s a lot of experience I have gained from dabbling in different fields like boxing, politics, Bollywood movies, and TV.

As far as having a shelf life is concerned, I don’t think a boxer ever retires. Mike Tyson is still active, and so is Floyd. That’s because boxers have to deal with a lot of struggles in the ring, and even outside of it. So, that’s just ingrained in them.

I believe in taking whatever opportunity I get; I am never going to say no to anything.

What does your life and career look like post the 2008 Olympics?

I think it was only after I won the bronze medal that people got to know of Vijender Singh. It definitely earned me a name and fame, and gave me a platform to become a politician and activist, and a voice for the people.

I belong to a very humble background, and whenever I go to my village, they treat me like a hero. My village, Kaluwas, is now on the world map; people say it is Vijender Singh’s village.

Since sportspeople work so hard towards a medal, what comes afterward? How does one set and reset goals?

I am a person who is never satisfied. After the 2008 Olympics, I won a bronze in the World Championship. I also participated in the London Olympics (my third one), where I was on the brink of winning a medal. I think one should keep trying; if your body gives you power, do it. The moment you are satisfied, your life is over.

You’ve also been an active participant in politics. How has the switch been, from sports to politics? What is the secret to balancing both these careers?

Politics is a completely different domain. I represent Congress, and although I do not have any huge responsibilities currently, I fight for what’s right. I was at the farmers’ protest to extend support because I am against those laws. Some people have accused me of doing politics, but no, I believe in the cause. We belong to a family of farmers, and I believe the laws that are being made are not fair.

I told the government that I will return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, if there is no reform in the agricultural laws. I sent an email to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind in this regard.

All in all, whatever party it may be, I am always with the farmers.

How different is Vijender the sportsperson from Vijender the politician? Are there any commonalities?

I think sportspersons are very innocent; they are pure-hearted and don’t know any malice. I’ve learnt in two years that politics isn’t easy. But I keep trying to learn every day. I don’t like quitting, and for me, winning is important. If you win in sports, you become a star; it’s the same with politics.

Tell us about your recent collaboration with Khalsa 1699 Watches—the world’s first timepiece sporting the Khanda Sahib (Sikh) symbol. Did your Sikh history draw you to it?

I have always read about Guru Nanak, and I believe in Sikhism. The name of the watch was chosen to celebrate those who carry the name Singh and are descendants of warriors. They reached out to me because I seemed like a natural fit to promote the brand, because they believed that I am both a warrior in the ring and also a strong voice in my own community, fighting for the rights of others.