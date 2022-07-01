Things to do this weekend: July 2-3

(Illustration by Suneesh K.)

The weekend list

Watch

Stranger Things S4 vol. 2 (Netflix)

The kids are back in Upside Down; time for Vecna vs Eleven.

Dhaakad (Zee5)

Bollywood has few female action heroes. As Agent Agni, Kangana Ranaut takes a shot at remedying that - even as she takes down a ruthless trafficker who deals in humans and weapons.

Only Murders in the Building S2 (Disney+Hotstar)

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez started a true crime podcast in season 1. Now they must quickly figure out the clues and find the murderer in the building, to save their own skins.

The Terminal List (Amazon Prime Video)

James Reece (Chris Prat) returns home after his Navy SEALs platoon is ambushed in a covert operation, only to discover that neither he nor his loved ones are safe yet.

BASTARD‼️️ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (Netflix)

Based on a Manga series of the same name, this 2022 anime series pits dark wizard Meta-llicana against the evil forces trying to resurrect the God of Destruction.

Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal goes up against 27-year-old Lorenzo Sonego from Turin, Italy, on Saturday (July 2).

Read

New releases

Our India: Reflections on a Nation Betwixt and Between by Captain G.R. Gopinath (Business/Opinion)

Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath shares his views on business, politics, governance, aviation and society - in short, forces that are shaping India today.

Cold Justice by Viju Dhamija (Thriller)

When she's caught at a murder scene with a knife in her hand, Justice Shilpa Singh calls ace lawyer and old flame Akash Hingorani to fight her case.

Best-seller

Grandma's Bag of Stories by Sudha Murthy (Short stories)

Everyone's favourite Ajji doesn't disappoint with this set of 20 stories for anyone over 5 years of age. Don't miss 'The Princess' New Clothes'.

Listen

Freakonomics Radio: Are NFTs All Scams?

In a multi-part series, economist Stephen Dubner unpacks the blockchain and separates its real use cases from the bubbles. In this episode, he speaks to experts about Bored Apes, and NFTs beyond digital art.

Authentic: The Story of Tablo

The story of how a Korean hip-hop musician who rose to international superstardom at the turn of the century, and was brought down by a silly rumour started on an anonymous Internet forum.

Crypto Island: The Kidnapping of Ape

Why are so many celebrities suddenly selling NFTs? PJ Vogt takes a stab at answering this timely question.

Anurag Minus Verma Podcast

A conversation with ROFL Gandhi, about his Twitter handle, the Haryanvi influences on him, political satire, and where his sarcasm comes from.

Do

Amit Tandon Live

Standup comedian Amit Tandon has new material for Delhi audiences. He comes on the NCUI Auditorium stage at 8pm on Saturday (July 2). Tickets at bookmyshow.com

Javed Ali Concert

Bollywood singer Javed Ali, of "Kun Faya Kun" fame, will perform at Phoenix Market City Kurla, Mumbai, on Saturday (July 2), from 7.30pm. Tickets at bookmyshow.com

Mukhyamantri (Kannada play)

Kalagangontri theatre group presents Mukhyamantri, a play about a man who goes to great lengths to stay in power. Playing at Ranga Shankara, Bengaluru, this Sunday (July 3). Tickets at bookmyshow.com

Stories at Sunset: Storytime for Adults (Storytelling)

Don't take the kids along for this event, it has an age limit: 16 and above. Lahe Lahe Santhe is on at No. 2906-07, HAL 2nd stage, Kodihalli,, onfrom 8pm. Tickets at bookmyshow.com