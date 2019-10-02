Gandhi's Khadi: Stylish, comfortable and eco-friendly, here is how the desi fabric has gone mainstream

Fashion, comfort and a green alternative at the same time? This is what Khadi is all about. The fabric is also armed with the most popular brand ambassador one could ask for, Mahatma Gandhi.

What better day than our Bapu's 150th birth anniversary to remember his endorsement of Khadi, which he spun using his humble charkha (spinning wheel).

Those seeking a breathable, fashionable fabric should look no further than Khadi - the optimum choice for artisans, the environment and the nation.

It is these qualities that have increased the popularity of Khadi.

In the past five years, production of the fabric jumped by 62 percent, which is a growth rate of 164 percent. From production worth Rs 879.98 crore in FY14-15, the number jumped more than 100 percent to Rs 1,902 crore in FY18-19.

Its sales recorded a growth of over 145 per cent, from Rs 1,310.9 crore in FY14-15 to Rs 3,215.13 crore in FY18-19, as per a statement issued by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

In FY14-15, the fabric held 4.23 percent of the overall textile production market share which doubled to 8.49 percent in FY18-19.

During a recent meeting on the development of 'National Design and Product Development Centre', Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) said, "with the support of the fashion designing industry we can make Khadi the fabric of India."

Be it millennials or Gen Z, all those who love everything organic are latching on to this eco-friendly fabric. In fact, the handspun, handwoven natural fabric is the best example of tapping into the present sentiment.

For more Khadi designs, an upcoming opportunity is the 11-day long Khadi festival organised by the Uttar Pradesh government. The programme will end with a fashion show, showcasing Khadi on the ramp.

This is not the first time Khadi has made it to a fashion show. In fact, many huge names in the industry have already made Khadi a part of their collections. Celebrated designers like Rohit Bal, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and Sabyasachi Mukherjee are weaving new stories with Khadi.

The fabric has also featured on big fashion shows such as the Lakme Fashion Week and India Fashion Week among others. And top stars like Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor walking the ramp in Khadi just lifts the fashion quotient up a few notches.

While Khadi is making a mark in India, the world is also taking note of this desi fabric. It was in 2012, when Indian designer Guarang Shah showcased his Khadi collection at the Berlin Fashion Week.