Diwali home improvements: How to keep noise pollution out on a budget

Soft furnishings in the form of thick upholstery, heavy curtains, drapes, carpeting and rugs - all absorb sound effectively. (Photo by Prashant Bhat, courtesy GA Design)

When September ends, it usually marks the retreat of the monsoons in India. But we live in extraordinary times and must learn to expect the unexpected. The recalcitrant weather may play truant, with the monsoon refusing to leave quietly when its time is up - but the reverberating noise of loudspeakers blaring music was on schedule for the nine days preceding Dussehra.

Now, homeowners, especially those with children and pets, are bracing themselves for another onslaught on their senses during the much-awaited Festival of Light - which has come to spell the sound and fury of crackers and bombs.

Thankfully, there are ways to shield yourself, even if you have no time to get professional help before Diwali.

Remember that noise can infiltrate even the tiniest gaps, so make sure you seal up/ plaster any holes and cracks in your walls, around windows, doors and siding thoroughly. Pack putty around pipes and wires where they enter your house. It's a good idea to seal off a mail slot too - if your apartment still has one. Thankfully, most apartment buildings have mailboxes in the lobby, or have installed them during the pandemic - so you need not worry about missing your snail mail.

While concrete is the best material to use for sound-proof houses, we do have to have doors and windows to let the light and ourselves in. These openings make our houses susceptible to the intrusion of unwanted sound. So, tighten up existing door and window openings, get new rubber sealing installed around the edges. If possible, replace doors having glass panels with solid core doors that will block more sound. High-quality storm windows with thick glass and sturdy frames are very effective at blocking sound. The wider the air space between primary and storm windows, the better will be the sound blockage.

Insulation will reduce noise levels better, when you have the time to get it done. There are special acoustic ceiling and wall materials that will do the trick. Installing central air-conditioning allows you to dispense with window-style units and enables you to keep your windows shut against noise.

If you don't have the time or money to invest in major renovation right now, the simplest way to fix the problem of protecting yourself and your family from noise pollution, is to follow some expert advice while you undertake your annual festive refurbishment. After all, soft furnishings in the form of thick upholstery, heavy curtains, drapes and carpeting/ rugs - all absorb sound effectively.

SHAMI GOREGAOKER, DESIGN DIRECTOR, GA DESIGN

"Most of us look forward to the festive season, but it does bring with it certain concerns – the most common ones being sound and air pollution. These could result in allergies and other illnesses that may arise from lack of sound sleep and adequate rest," acknowledges architect Shami Goregaoker, design director, GA Design.

One way of enjoying the festivities with family and without the risk of pollution is to escape to a nearby retreat. But rather than taking yourself away from the larger family and friends, a better solution would be to sound-proof your windows by replacing ordinary glass with DGU glass which has sound absorbing qualities. This will immediately help with reducing noise of high decibels.

"DGU is a double-glazing unit made of two glass panes with a spacing inside it which is filled with a kind of gas. Apart from providing sound insulation, DGU also helps in heat insulation by not allowing outside heat to enter indoors," explains Goregaoker. "Although expensive, it is a one-time cost with multiple benefits," she adds.

Wooden panels also help to absorb sound. (Photo: Prashant Bhat/GA Design)

Acoustic wallpaper is another quick way to reduce noise levels, Goregaoker points out. "Fabric-based sound-absorbent wallpaper is an inexpensive and mess-free way to begin your exercise. Not only does it dampen the sound, but it also helps in livening up your space and enhancing your decor. It can be replaced frequently and all it takes is a couple of hours for a wall," she adds.

"Acoustic ceiling boards are also pretty effective in absorbing sound. Although widely used in public places, you could consider using them in your home, as they can be painted with the colour of your choice. These boards are made of magnesite bonded wood and are light weight. Wood is another product which helps in sound absorption and can be used in the form of wooden panels," Goregaoker adds.

Finally, Goregaoker recommends the easiest solution of all - new curtains, preferably in darker colours, with thicker lining. "Fabric of any kind helps to reduce sound levels marginally, while also providing a cosy and warm look to your space. You can replace your regular curtain lining with fabric that has sound-absorbing qualities. Wall-to-wall carpets rather than a throw rug is another way to reduce noise levels inside a room. Carpets, these days, are so beautiful that you could substitute your wall paintings with a large pretty carpet or rug, thereby helping in sound absorption. If re-upholstering your sofas and other seating, replace faux leather with softer fabrics which have greater sound-absorbing qualities."

Goregaoker suggests curtains made of jute or burlap, as they are inexpensive, look earthy and are eco-friendly too. "Burlap is also known to have heat-reducing properties," she adds.

Double-glazing unit windows offer sound and heat insulation. (Photo: Pentaspace Design Studio)

GAURAV SANGHAVI, CO-FOUNDER, PENTASPACE DESIGN STUDIO

"There are two ways of protecting yourself against sound pollution," maintains architect Gaurav Sanghavi, co-founder, Pentaspace Design Studio. "One is to have a better window section - so you have a doubly-glazed unit in your window, which will drastically take down the decibel levels. Another option is curtains, wherein you can get sound-absorbing curtains which are a quick-fix solution. The choice of fabric also plays a major role in doing the job well, and Sanghavi suggests velvet. "It is a thick cloth which can work for curtains and, with proper layering, the sound absorption becomes high. For traditional Indian houses, bamboo chiks can be used... they can be easily rolled."

Sanghavi considers curtains an easy and inexpensive way to soundproof your home quickly in an eco-friendly manner. "Windows are somewhat expensive, though they are a permanent solution," he says. "Meanwhile, curtains are a quick fix. They are the fastest way to soundproof your house. You select fabric made of soundproof material and have them stitched. For a residence, curtains can be used; for an office setting, blinds are more suitable; whereas for a traditional rustic home, bamboo chiks are the right choice."